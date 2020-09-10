Investor resigns from Build-A-Bear board seat he sought last year

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

David Kanen, a Florida investor who persuaded Build-A-Bear Workshop to open a seat for him on its board, has left that seat after just 13 months.

Build-A-Bear says in a securities filing that Kanen resigned from the board Tuesday. The resignation leaves the board with six members and "is not due to any disagreements with the company," the filing says.

Kanen, a former A.G. Edwards & Sons broker who runs Kanen Wealth Management in Coral Springs, Florida, amassed a stake in Build-A-Bear and said in March 2019 that he wanted to talk with the company about a board seat and about "initiatives to drive growth and profitability."