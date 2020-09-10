 Skip to main content
Investor resigns from Build-A-Bear board seat he sought last year
Investor resigns from Build-A-Bear board seat he sought last year

David Kanen, a Florida investor who persuaded Build-A-Bear Workshop to open a seat for him on its board, has left that seat after just 13 months.

Build-A-Bear says in a securities filing that Kanen resigned from the board Tuesday. The resignation leaves the board with six members and "is not due to any disagreements with the company," the filing says.

Kanen, a former A.G. Edwards & Sons broker who runs Kanen Wealth Management in Coral Springs, Florida, amassed a stake in Build-A-Bear and said in March 2019 that he wanted to talk with the company about a board seat and about "initiatives to drive growth and profitability."

Four months later, the company agreed to appoint Kanen for a board term ending in 2021. As part of that agreement, Kanen agreed not to participate in a takeover bid for Build-A-Bear, wage a proxy fight against other directors or increase his stake above 12.5%.

Kanen owns 9.1% of the company's shares, according to Refinitiv, making him Build-A-Bear's second-largest shareholder.

