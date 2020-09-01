 Skip to main content
ITEN becomes a division of Lindenwood University
ITEN becomes a division of Lindenwood University

ITEN, a group dedicated to helping St. Louis' technology entrepreneurs, is becoming a division of Lindenwood University.

The university announced the new arrangement Tuesday, saying the partnership would help ITEN expand its programming while creating opportunities for students to interact with technology companies.

Mary Louise Helbig is the executive director of ITEN, which was originally known as the Information Technology Entrepreneur Network.

Mary Louise Helbig, ITEN's executive director, said in an email that the group plans to launch a proof-of-concept program to help very early-stage entrepreneurs validate their ideas. She said ITEN also will add to its mentoring services and engage Lindenwood students for research and analysis.

ITEN, founded in 2008 as the Information Technology Entrepreneur Network, has helped more than 1,200 startups with mentoring and programming. It has also been involved in community-wide efforts including the Equity in Entrepreneurship Collective and Startup Connection.

ITEN is based downtown at 911 Washington Avenue.

