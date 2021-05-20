ITEN, St. Louis support organization for entrepreneurs, names new director

Quentin Ortega, a business consultant and technology executive, has succeeded Mary Louise Helbig as director of ITEN, an important support group for St. Louis area technology entrepreneurs.

Lindenwood University, which took over management of ITEN last year, announced Ortega's appointment Wednesday. ITEN is known formally as the Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneur Network.

Helbig, who had run the group since 2017, said she was ready for "the next stage of life; I don't like to use the word 'retirement.'" She said she looked forward to having more time for gardening and travel but plans to stay involved with ITEN.

Ortega has been an ITEN entrepreneur in residence for several years. He runs QCO Consulting and has worked for Lumate, a St. Louis software company.

In addition to running ITEN, Ortega will oversee the Duree Center for Entrepreneurship, which is part of Lindenwood's Plaster Business School.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.