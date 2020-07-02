Jobless rate for St. Louis stays at 11.6%, historically high but below national average

St. Louis' unemployment rate was flat in May at 11.6%, a historically high rate but below the national average.
The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was just 3.4% in March before tripling in April. U.S. unemployment fell to 13.3% in April from 14.7% in May.
Many businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County began reopening May 18 after coronavirus-related shutdowns, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics conducted its employment surveys the previous week.
The BLS counted 160,092 metro-area residents as unemployed in May, compared with 43,458 a year earlier. The area's labor force, the number of persons working or seeking a job, shrank by 2.7%, or 39,293 people, in the latest 12 months.
The unemployment and labor force numbers come from a survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed metro St. Louis gaining 11,100 jobs in May after a staggering loss of more than 150,000 jobs in April.
