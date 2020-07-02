You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jobless rate for St. Louis stays at 11.6%, historically high but below national average
0 comments
top story

Jobless rate for St. Louis stays at 11.6%, historically high but below national average

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
052920 struggling businesses CK 063

Cassandra Logan, owner of Logan's Kids Resale in St. Louis gives a virtual shopping tour to Alisa Bennett-Hart on Friday, May 29, 2020. Logan said she had to get creative to find ways to bring in customers and start making back the money she lost when her business was closed.  Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.

 Chris Kohley

St. Louis' unemployment rate was flat in May at 11.6%, a historically high rate but below the national average.

The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was just 3.4% in March before tripling in April. U.S. unemployment fell to 13.3% in April from 14.7% in May.

Many businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County began reopening May 18 after coronavirus-related shutdowns, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics conducted its employment surveys the previous week.

The BLS counted 160,092 metro-area residents as unemployed in May, compared with 43,458 a year earlier. The area's labor force, the number of persons working or seeking a job, shrank by 2.7%, or 39,293 people, in the latest 12 months.

The unemployment and labor force numbers come from a survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed metro St. Louis gaining 11,100 jobs in May after a staggering loss of more than 150,000 jobs in April.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports