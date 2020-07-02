Jobless rate for St. Louis stays at 11.6%, historically high but below national average

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis' unemployment rate was flat in May at 11.6%, a historically high rate but below the national average.

The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was just 3.4% in March before tripling in April. U.S. unemployment fell to 13.3% in April from 14.7% in May.

Many businesses in St. Louis and St. Louis County began reopening May 18 after coronavirus-related shutdowns, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics conducted its employment surveys the previous week.

The BLS counted 160,092 metro-area residents as unemployed in May, compared with 43,458 a year earlier. The area's labor force, the number of persons working or seeking a job, shrank by 2.7%, or 39,293 people, in the latest 12 months.

The unemployment and labor force numbers come from a survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed metro St. Louis gaining 11,100 jobs in May after a staggering loss of more than 150,000 jobs in April.

