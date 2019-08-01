Kennedy Capital Management, an investment firm based in Creve Coeur, has launched a mutual fund.
The Kennedy Capital ESG SMID Cap fund began trading June 28, and the alphabet-soup name explains its investment focus. "ESG" means the fund screens for environmental, social and governance issues, and "SMID" means it invests in small- and mid-cap companies.
The fund is managed by Christian McDonald, a 13-year Kennedy veteran, with the help of 15 sector analysts. It follows a strategy the company has pursued for clients since 2017.
Among other criteria, the portfolio has no exposure to fossil fuels, tobacco or civilian firearms.
According to Morningstar, the Kennedy fund has a one-month return of 0.1 percent, compared with a loss of 1.3 percent for the Russell Mid-Cap Index.
The fund has a minimum investment of $50,000. Its expense ratio is 0.82 percent, which Morningstar says is below average for similar funds.
Kennedy becomes at least the eighth St. Louis area firm managing a mutual fund. Argent Capital, based in Clayton, launched a small-cap fund last year.