David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Kennedy Capital Management, an investment firm based in Creve Coeur, has launched a mutual fund.

The Kennedy Capital ESG SMID Cap fund began trading June 28, and the alphabet-soup name explains its investment focus. "ESG" means the fund screens for environmental, social and governance issues, and "SMID" means it invests in small- and mid-cap companies.

The fund is managed by Christian McDonald, a 13-year Kennedy veteran, with the help of 15 sector analysts. It follows a strategy the company has pursued for clients since 2017.

Among other criteria, the portfolio has no exposure to fossil fuels, tobacco or civilian firearms.

According to Morningstarthe Kennedy fund has a one-month return of 0.1 percent, compared with a loss of 1.3 percent for the Russell Mid-Cap Index.

The fund has a minimum investment of $50,000. Its expense ratio is 0.82 percent, which Morningstar says is below average for similar funds.

Kennedy becomes at least the eighth St. Louis area firm managing a mutual fund. Argent Capital, based in Clayton, launched a small-cap fund last year.

