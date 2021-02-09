Kirkwood-based Benchmark buys Contacts+

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Benchmark Email, an email marketing software company based in Kirkwood, has acquired a contact-management business called Contacts+.
Contacts+ was part of Denver-based FullContact, which calls itself an "identity resolution company." The Contact+ mobile and desktop apps allow users to store and sync contacts and scan business cards.
-
"Bringing the synergies of contact data and enrichment together with sales and marketing software is going to be a huge win for our small business customers," Benchmark CEO Jonathan Herrick said in a statement. Contacts+ comes with 20,000 paying customers.
Herrick co-founded Hatchbuck, a St. Louis marketing software startup, in 2011. Hatchbuck merged with Benchmark Email, a California company, in 2019 and kept the Benchmark name.
In January, Benchmark obtained a $3 million credit line from Texas Capital Bank to fund its growth.
