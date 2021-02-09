 Skip to main content
Kirkwood-based Benchmark buys Contacts+
Kirkwood-based Benchmark buys Contacts+

Benchmark Email, an email marketing software company based in Kirkwood, has acquired a contact-management business called Contacts+.

Contacts+ was part of Denver-based FullContact, which calls itself an "identity resolution company." The Contact+ mobile and desktop apps allow users to store and sync contacts and scan business cards.

"Bringing the synergies of contact data and enrichment together with sales and marketing software is going to be a huge win for our small business customers," Benchmark CEO Jonathan Herrick said in a statement. Contacts+ comes with 20,000 paying customers.

Herrick co-founded Hatchbuck, a St. Louis marketing software startup, in 2011. Hatchbuck merged with Benchmark Email, a California company, in 2019 and kept the Benchmark name.

In January, Benchmark obtained a $3 million credit line from Texas Capital Bank to fund its growth.

Jonathan Herrick

Jonathan Herrick, previously CEO and co-founder of Hatchbuck is assuming the role of CEO of Benchmark. 

