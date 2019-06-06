Standard & Poor's upgraded its bond rating Thursday for St. Louis Lambert International Airport, making it the second rating agency to recognize the airport's improving finances.
S&P upgraded the bonds to A from A-minus, saying the airport's risk profile had improved "to strong from adequate."
The ratings notice mentioned "strong service area economic fundamentals," "adequate financial performance" and "very strong liquidity and financial flexibility." It made no mention of discussions about privatizing Lambert's operations.
S&P's upgrade follows a similar move by Moody's last August.
City Comptroller Darlene Green said she plans to refinance airport bonds that were issued in 2009. Those bonds pay 6.5 percent interest and the refinancing should lower that to less than 3 percent, she said.
The move, which was approved last week by the Board of Aldermen, could save more than $20 million in interest. "This is a victory for Lambert Airport, the people of St. Louis and the flying public,” Green said in a statement.