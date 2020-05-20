Leader of St. Louis Federal Reserve sees potential for strong economic recovery

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard remains optimistic about an economic recovery in the second half of 2020.

"Yes, the economic numbers are going to look very bad by historical standards but we are more or less on track where we expected to be at this point," Bullard said in a Missouri Growth Association webinar. "We have every chance of a good recovery in the second half."

When asked about the outlook for next year, Bullard said, "I don't see any reason why 2021 can't be a great year for the U.S. economy. It seems to me that at that point a lot of adaptation will have been made" to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussing more pessimistic forecasts from other economists, Bullard said they "are doing too much of trying to extrapolate from the past. They look at the 2007-2009 scenario ... but that was a financial crisis that was different."

"In this situation if we get the virus under control you should be able to go back to near normal production pretty quickly," he added. "It shouldn't drag out for five or six years like it did after 2007-2009."

Bullard said the Federal Reserve's emergency lending and Congress' relief legislation seem to be working. "The Fed and Congress both acted very quickly to alleviate this crisis," he said, "and I think that speaks well for the potential of the U.S. economy to survive the shock and come out well on the other side."

