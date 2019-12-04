Juristat, a seven-year-old St. Louis company that develops software for patent lawyers, has raised $2.4 million to expand its new workflow automation division.
Juristat's main product helps attorneys predict how patent examiners will rule on their applications. The firm says lawyers using its software get 78.7 percent of their applications approved, compared with 68 percent for lawyers who don't use Juristat.
This year, Juristat added software that automates such routine processes as filling out disclosure forms and filing legal briefs. Juristat Chief Executive Drew Winship said demand for the new product is strong, and the new capital will be used to hire software developers and data analysts.
Juristat has 22 employees now and Winship said he expects to have 50 by the end of next year. Juristat recently moved its headquarters into the WeWork space inside the Metropolitan Square building downtown.
Arsenal Capital Management of St. Louis led the investment round. Chaifetz Group said in January that it planned to invest $200,000 in Juristat based on a competition, but Winship said Chaifetz was not part of the investment round.
Winship, an attorney, founded Juristat after winning a Startup Weekend competition in 2012. The startup got early funding from Capital Innovators, Arch Grants and the St. Louis Startup Challenge.