Lincoln County is bright spot in pandemic-hit St. Louis economy
The COVID-19 pandemic shrank the metro St. Louis economy last year everywhere except in Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the metro area's gross domestic product, a measure of the goods and services produced within its boundaries, fell 3.6% in 2020, in line with the 3.4% decline in U.S. GDP.

The leisure and hospitality industry, which includes hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues, accounted for about a third of the shrinkage in metro GDP.

Lincoln County's 1.7% increase and Franklin County's 0.9% increase were the only positive numbers among metro-area counties. Manufacturing was the biggest contributor to Lincoln County's gains, while utilities made the biggest positive contribution in Franklin County.

The biggest decline was in the city of St. Louis, where output fell 4.9%. Output in St. Louis County, which accounts for nearly half of metro area GDP, fell 4.1%.

Among the region's other large counties, GDP shrank 2.5% in St. Charles County, 2.7% in Madison County and 3.5% in St. Clair County.

The metro area's GDP last year was just short of $150 billion. That makes the St. Louis economy roughly the same size as Ukraine's.

St. Louis County, with a $70 billion GDP, is comparable to Venezuela's economy. Franklin County and Lincoln County together account for just 3.9% of metro GDP. 

