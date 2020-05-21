You are the owner of this article.
LinkedIn says St. Louis is best place to start a career
St. Louis

Late afternoon light illuminates the downtown St. Louis skyline as traffic moves along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

St. Louisans know their region has a reasonable cost of living, and now that benefit has caught the eye of professional networking site LinkedIn.

After crunching some numbers on job availability, salaries and apartment rent, the site declared St. Louis the No. 1 city for launching a career.

The site determined that college graduates start here at an average of $60,400 a year, and it learned from Zillow that an apartment can be had for about $992 a month. That means rent will consume just 19.7% of the new grad's gross income, compared with 21.1% in No. 2 Milwaukee.

By comparison, LinkedIn says, rent will eat up 39% of an early-career worker's income in San Francisco and 37% in New York.

The first nine metro areas on LinkedIn's list are all in the Midwest, with Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Kansas City occupying spots three through six.

To calculate starting salaries, LinkedIn looked at nearly 3 million jobs it listed between 2017 and 2019.

