Long-term care software firm gets private equity investment for growth

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Health Technologies Inc., a Vinita Park firm that sells software and services to long-term care facilities, has landed a private-equity investment from Cleveland-based Evolution Capital.
The size of the investment was not disclosed. Carol Sapp, Health Technologies' chief executive, said in a statement that Evolution's investment would help "accelerate the growth of the business as we have been envisioning for years."
Health Technologies provides menu software, dietitian consulting and training to 3,000 long-term care facilities in 40 states. Sapp has led the firm since it was spun out of BJC HealthCare in 1994.
