Long-term care software firm gets private equity investment for growth

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Health Technologies Inc., a Vinita Park firm that sells software and services to long-term care facilities, has landed a private-equity investment from Cleveland-based Evolution Capital.

The size of the investment was not disclosed. Carol Sapp, Health Technologies' chief executive, said in a statement that Evolution's investment would help "accelerate the growth of the business as we have been envisioning for years."

Health Technologies provides menu software, dietitian consulting and training to 3,000 long-term care facilities in 40 states. Sapp has led the firm since it was spun out of BJC HealthCare in 1994.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.