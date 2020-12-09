Madison County is bright spot in underperforming St. Louis metro economy

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An industrial Metro East county was the St. Louis area's strongest growth engine last year, but the region's economy overall grew at just half the national rate.

U.S. Commerce Department figures released Wednesday show metro St. Louis' gross domestic product growing 1.0% in 2019, compared with 2.2% growth for the U.S.

Madison County had the metro area's highest growth rate at 5.3%, followed by St. Charles County at 2.5% and Monroe County at 2.4%. Jefferson County was the only metro county whose economy shrank last year.

Manufacturing and real estate were the biggest contributors to Madison County's growth. Jefferson County had lower output from the mining, finance and government sectors.

GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within a region. The figures are adjusted for inflation.

St. Louis County remains the heart of the region's economy, producing one-quarter of Missouri's economic output and 47% of metro St. Louis' $152.4 billion in GDP. St. Louis County's economy, though, grew just 0.2% last year.