Madison County is bright spot in underperforming St. Louis metro economy

An industrial Metro East county was the St. Louis area's strongest growth engine last year, but the region's economy overall grew at just half the national rate.
U.S. Commerce Department figures released Wednesday show metro St. Louis' gross domestic product growing 1.0% in 2019, compared with 2.2% growth for the U.S.
Madison County had the metro area's highest growth rate at 5.3%, followed by St. Charles County at 2.5% and Monroe County at 2.4%. Jefferson County was the only metro county whose economy shrank last year.
Manufacturing and real estate were the biggest contributors to Madison County's growth. Jefferson County had lower output from the mining, finance and government sectors.
GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within a region. The figures are adjusted for inflation.
St. Louis County remains the heart of the region's economy, producing one-quarter of Missouri's economic output and 47% of metro St. Louis' $152.4 billion in GDP. St. Louis County's economy, though, grew just 0.2% last year.
The city of St. Louis' economy is less than half the size of St. Louis County's. The city's growth also was sluggish at just 0.3%.
For the metro area as a whole, real estate and professional services were the fastest-growing sectors. Agriculture, utilities and natural resources all had lower output in 2019 than in 2018.
At $152 billion, metro St. Louis' economy is roughly the same size as Ukraine's. St. Louis County's economy, at $72 billion, is slightly larger than that of Luxembourg.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.