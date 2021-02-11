Mascoutah-based Wisper Internet expands its satellite service

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Wisper Internet of Mascoutah, which provides internet service in hard-to-reach rural areas, is expanding its satellite service to Missouri and four other states.
Most of Wisper's customers access the internet through fixed-wireless technology, which transmits a signal from antennas attached to a tall structure such as a building or water tower. The company has also offered satellite service in Illinois and now will expand it to Missouri, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Spokeswoman Alison Tupiri said the satellite service would enable residents to get internet access while Wisper continues to build out its fixed-wireless network. Wisper has been awarded a couple of rounds of federal subsidies to help bridge the digital divide in rural parts of 13 states.
Wisper's satellite internet plans range from $60 to $200 a month, depending on speed and usage. Tupiri said prices are similar for the fixed-wireless service.
Wisper, founded in 2003 by former professional swimmer Nathan Stooke, has 162 employees and serves 162,000 subscribers.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
