Mascoutah firm teams with Microsoft to bring internet service to rural areas

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Wisper Internet, based in Mascoutah, announced Tuesday that it is teaming with Microsoft to bridge the digital divide in rural areas.

The project, part of Microsoft's Airband Initiative, will bring internet access to rural parts of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Indiana. Of 2 million residents in the targeted areas, the Federal Communications Commission considers 980,000 to be underserved by broadband providers.

Wisper spokeswoman Alison Tupiri said the Microsoft project is in addition to areas the company has committed to serve as part of theFCC's Connect America Fund.The FCC awarded Wisper $220 million from that fund in 2018, the second-largest amounted granted to any company, and Wisper started receiving the money in February.

Tupiri said hiring in the past month has increased Wisper's staff to more than 100 employees. She added that the work has been designated as essential under coronavirus-related emergency orders.