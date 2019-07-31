MediBeacon, a medical-device firm based in Creve Coeur, has reached a $30 million agreement with a Chinese drug firm that wants to commercialize its technology.
The Chinese company, Huadong Medicine, will invest $15 million in MediBeacon now and an additional $15 million after the U.S. firm's first device, a skin sensor that monitors kidney function, gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
In return, Huadong receives full rights to commercialize the sensor in China. Huadong also will fund clinical trials, commercial and regulatory activities in 25 Asian countries including China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
Steven Hanley, MediBeacon's chief executive, said in a statement that Huadong's 6,500 sales representatives make it the "perfect partner to drive market adoption" in China.
MediBeacon's sensor was granted breakthrough device status last year by the FDA. Trials for it are about to begin in the U.S. and Europe.
MediBeacon was formed in 2012 to acquire optical diagnostic technology from Mallinckrodt. It received initial funding from BioGenerator, then raised $22 million of venture capital in 2015 and $10 million more in 2017.
The firm also has received grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for research on gastrointestinal applications of its technology.
MediBeacon's largest investor is Pansend Life Sciences, a subsidiary of New York investment firm HC2 Holdings.