You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metro St. Louis loses 152,700 jobs in April
0 comments
top story

Metro St. Louis loses 152,700 jobs in April

Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Mission Taco Joint take out

Stacked chairs in the empty dining room at Mission Taco Joint's Soulard neighborhood location as seen on Monday, April 6, 2020. Restaurants in St. Louis were forced to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The federal government estimates that metro St. Louis lost 152,700 jobs in April as a coronavirus-related lockdown caused mass layoffs throughout the area.

The number, a seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, amounts to 11% of all metro-area jobs. That's a little less than the 13.5% employment loss -- 20.5 million jobs -- reported for the nation as a whole.

In St. Louis, employment fell across all sectors but the leisure and hospitality industry was hit hardest. That sector, which includes bars, restaurants and hotels, saw employment fall by 64,200, or 45.8%, in April.

The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate jumped to 9.7% in April from 3.9% in March. Missouri's rate, though, was sixth-lowest in the country and well below the national rate of 14.7%.

Illinois' unemployment rate climbed to 16.4% in April from 4.2% in March.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports