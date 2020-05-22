Metro St. Louis loses 152,700 jobs in April

The federal government estimates that metro St. Louis lost 152,700 jobs in April as a coronavirus-related lockdown caused mass layoffs throughout the area.
The number, a seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, amounts to 11% of all metro-area jobs. That's a little less than the 13.5% employment loss -- 20.5 million jobs -- reported for the nation as a whole.
In St. Louis, employment fell across all sectors but the leisure and hospitality industry was hit hardest. That sector, which includes bars, restaurants and hotels, saw employment fall by 64,200, or 45.8%, in April.
The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate jumped to 9.7% in April from 3.9% in March. Missouri's rate, though, was sixth-lowest in the country and well below the national rate of 14.7%.
Illinois' unemployment rate climbed to 16.4% in April from 4.2% in March.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.