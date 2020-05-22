Metro St. Louis loses 152,700 jobs in April

The federal government estimates that metro St. Louis lost 152,700 jobs in April as a coronavirus-related lockdown caused mass layoffs throughout the area.

The number, a seasonally adjusted estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, amounts to 11% of all metro-area jobs. That's a little less than the 13.5% employment loss -- 20.5 million jobs -- reported for the nation as a whole.

In St. Louis, employment fell across all sectors but the leisure and hospitality industry was hit hardest. That sector, which includes bars, restaurants and hotels, saw employment fall by 64,200, or 45.8%, in April.

The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate jumped to 9.7% in April from 3.9% in March. Missouri's rate, though, was sixth-lowest in the country and well below the national rate of 14.7%.

Illinois' unemployment rate climbed to 16.4% in April from 4.2% in March.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member