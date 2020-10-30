Missouri moves up in 'new economy' ranking of states

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri is becoming a bit more competitive in the technology-based global economy, a new ranking shows.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation ranks the state 25th this year on its New Economy Index, up from 28th last year. That's Missouri's best result since the index was launched in 1999.

The Foundation uses 25 indicators to compile the index, from a state's percentage of high-skilled "knowledge jobs" to the number of patents granted to inventors.

Missouri tied for first on a indicator called "e-government." The report mentions that state agencies were early adopters of cloud services and use analytics software to combat tax fraud.

Missouri ranked second for business churn, or the rate at which new jobs replace old ones. Its lowest ranking, 44th, came on a measurement of movement toward a green economy.

Illinois climbed 13 spots in this year's ranking, to 13th place. It ranked as high as third in internal migration of knowledge workers, and fourth in attracting educated immigrants, but only 48th on a measure of information technology in health care.

