Missouri slips to 13th in ranking of business tax climate

Missouri slipped two places this year to 13th in the Tax Foundation's ranking of states' business tax climates.

The conservative-leaning group's report considers both individual and corporate income taxes, along with sales and property taxes and unemployment insurance costs. Missouri ranked third-best based on corporate taxes alone.

Last year's 11th-place ranking was the state's best performance since the Tax Foundation began its business climate index in 2014.

Missouri outranks all its neighboring states except for Tennessee, which was eighth. Illinois was 36th, unchanged from last year. 

