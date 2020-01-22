Missouri unions add 47,000 members, putting total at a 15-year high

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The defeat of a right-to-work law in 2018 seems to have given Missouri's unions a boost. Their membership grew by 46,000 last year, bucking a downward national trend.

The increase boosted the state's union membership to 297,000 people, the highest number since 2004. Union members now make up 11.1% of the state's workforce, the highest percentage since 2008.

Nationally, union membership fell by 170,000 last year and is now 10.3% of all workers, down from 10.5% in 2018. Last year was the first time since 2003 that Missouri had a higher unionization rate than the U.S. as a whole.

In addition to the 297,000 union members in the state, 36,000 Missourians are represented by unions but are not members. A law that voters rejected in 2018 would have allowed those non-members to opt out of paying union dues.

In Illinois, union membership fell by 15,000 last year, reducing the unionization rate from 13.8% to 13.6%.

Nationally, just 6.2% of private-sector workers were union members, compared with 33.6% in the public sector. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average union member earned $1,095 a week last year, compared with $892 for non-union workers.

