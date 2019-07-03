The Commerce Department says Missouri received more foreign direct investment than any other state last year, but it won't disclose the amount.
The number "is suppressed because of confidentiality requirements," the department says. It doesn't publish numbers that would reveal too much about an individual company or transaction.
Figuring out the source of Missouri's large inflow doesn't take much sleuthing, though. Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 billion last year, which by itself is equal to the total foreign direct investment in the No. 2 state, New York.
Overall, foreign investment in the U.S. rose 8.7 percent last year to $296 billion. Acquisitions of existing companies accounted for $287 billion, or 97 percent of the total.
Germany, home to Bayer, was the country making the largest investment in the U.S. last year, and its total also was withheld for confidentiality reasons.