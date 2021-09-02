Moody's upgrades St. Louis' credit rating, cites improved finances

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After four downgrades in the past decade, the city of St. Louis' credit rating has taken a positive turn.

Moody's said Monday that it lifted the city's general obligation debt by one notch, to A3 from Baa1. A3 is the firm's seventh-highest rating, and Moody's says bonds in the "A" category are "upper-medium grade with low credit risk."

In its news release, Moody's cited St. Louis' "materially improved financial profile following consecutive years of surplus operations coupled with a large, regionally important tax base." It added, though, that the city has a "below-average financial profile" and a shrinking population.

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement that the upgrade reflects "the steady work we have done as a city to build reserves and strengthen fiscal management." The city finished fiscal 2021 with an operating surplus of $31.9 million.

Over time, a higher credit rating should reduce the city's borrowing costs.