Moody's upgrades St. Louis' credit rating, cites improved finances
Moody's upgrades St. Louis' credit rating, cites improved finances

St. Louis City Hall

The Tucker Boulevard entrance to St. Louis City Hall.

 Amanda St. Amand

After four downgrades in the past decade, the city of St. Louis' credit rating has taken a positive turn.

Moody's said Monday that it lifted the city's general obligation debt by one notch, to A3 from Baa1. A3 is the firm's seventh-highest rating, and Moody's says bonds in the "A" category are "upper-medium grade with low credit risk." 

In its news release, Moody's cited St. Louis' "materially improved financial profile following consecutive years of surplus operations coupled with a large, regionally important tax base." It added, though, that the city has a "below-average financial profile" and a shrinking population.

St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green said in a statement that the upgrade reflects "the steady work we have done as a city to build reserves and strengthen fiscal management." The city finished fiscal 2021 with an operating surplus of $31.9 million.

Over time, a higher credit rating should reduce the city's borrowing costs.

Moody's had downgraded St. Louis in four consecutive years: 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The city was rated AA3 before the first of those cuts. 

