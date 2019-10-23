Morningstar has downgraded Missouri's college-savings plan by a notch, but still considers it an above-average choice.
The firm's latest analysis of state-run college savings plans, also known as 529 plans, drops Missouri's MOST from the silver category to bronze.
Morningstar didn't explain the change, but it did say all of its medalists are "best-in-class plans" that represent "a fine choice."
Illinois' BrightStart plan kept its gold rating, which it's had since 2017. Illinois' Bright Directions plan, which is sold through brokers, ranked in the silver category.
In all, Morningstar assigned four golds, 13 silvers and 13 bronzes. Twenty-seven plans got neutral grades, while five were rated negative.
Fees are an important factor in the ratings. MOST's popular age-based options carry an expense ratio of 0.23%, while similar BrightStart portfolios cost just 0.12%.
All the plans allow college savings to accumulate tax-free. Illinois residents also get an income-tax deduction of up to $10,000, or $20,000 for a married couple, for their contributions to BrightStart. Missouri residents can deduct up to $8,000, or $16,000 for a married couple, in contributions to any 529 plan.