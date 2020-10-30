Morningstar upgrades Missouri college savings plan to silver after fee reduction

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri's MOST college savings plan, which announced lower fees this summer, has been rewarded by Morningstar with an upgraded silver rating.

The research firm upgraded MOST in its latest ratings of so-called Section 529 plans. It had knocked the Missouri plan down to bronze status last year. Morningstar said it paid increased attention to fees this year.

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced a fee cut in June that lowers the cost of MOST's popular age-based option, which invests in Vanguard funds, to just 0.20% of assets.

Illinois' Bright Start was one of just three plans to earn Morningstar's top gold rating. Illinois' Bright Directions plan, which is sold through brokers, was downgraded from silver to bronze.