Morningstar upgrades Missouri college savings plan to silver after fee reduction

Missouri's MOST college savings plan, which announced lower fees this summer, has been rewarded by Morningstar with an upgraded silver rating.
The research firm upgraded MOST in its latest ratings of so-called Section 529 plans. It had knocked the Missouri plan down to bronze status last year. Morningstar said it paid increased attention to fees this year.
Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced a fee cut in June that lowers the cost of MOST's popular age-based option, which invests in Vanguard funds, to just 0.20% of assets.
Illinois' Bright Start was one of just three plans to earn Morningstar's top gold rating. Illinois' Bright Directions plan, which is sold through brokers, was downgraded from silver to bronze.
MOST was one of 11 state-run plans earning the silver rating.
The 529 plans allow college savings to accumulate tax-free. Illinois residents also get a tax deduction of up to $10,000, or $20,000 per married couple, for contributions to Bright Start or Bright Directions. Missourians can deduct up to $8,000, or $16,000 for a couple, in contributions to any 529 plan.
