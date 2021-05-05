Nerdy reports 50% revenue increase and smaller net loss

Nerdy, the Clayton-based online learning company that's preparing to go public, said Wednesday that revenue grew 50% to $34.6 million in the first quarter, driven by new students trying its Varsity Tutors platform.
-
Nicklaus: Hawley's attack on Big Tech will harm innovation
-
New St. Louis jobs plan targets 'next generation' industries
-
Nicklaus: Missouri is defunding its economic policy center. That's shortsighted
-
Reduced salary and bonus shrink Build-A-Bear CEO's pay
-
Nicklaus: Lumber prices go through the roof as housing demand soars
Nerdy posted a net loss of $5.7 million in the quarter, down from $8.0 million a year earlier. An adjusted earnings measure, which excludes interest, depreciation and transaction costs, showed a loss of $292,000 compared with $4.98 million a year earlier.
Nerdy reported 47,000 active users, up 67% in the past year, and said the number of learning sessions grew 186%. The company expects demand to pick up more as schools reopen, saying it has experienced faster growth in states with in-person learning than in states where schools remain mostly online.
Nerdy announced in January that it plans to go public by merging with a blank-check company called TPG Pace Tech Opportunities. It expects that deal to close by June.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.