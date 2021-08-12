 Skip to main content
Nerdy reports 52% revenue increase, narrower net loss
Nerdy reports 52% revenue increase, narrower net loss

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” Partners With Varsity Tutors to Host Class on Public Health & Vaccine Science

Bill Nye "The Science Guy," shown on screen, partnered with Varsity Tutors in April 2021 for a class on public health and vaccines. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nerdy, the Clayton-based parent of Varsity Tutors, said Thursday that second-quarter revenue rose 52% as its number of online tutoring sessions more than doubled.

The company announced in January that it will go public by merging with a blank-check company, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. It said that transaction is expected to close during the third quarter, which ends Sept. 30.

Nerdy reported second-quarter revenue of $32.8 million, up from $21.6 million a year earlier. Its net loss narrowed to $0.3 million from $4.1 million, but it benefited from the forgiveness of an $8.3 million Paycheck Protection Program loan during the quarter. Nerdy attributed its losses to investments in marketing, engineering and management talent to drive product innovation.

The number of active learners using Varsity Tutors' platform rose 80% in the past year, and the number of online sessions grew 109%.

Varsity Tutors also recently introduced a product for schools. It provides one-on-one and small-group tutoring to reverse learning loss that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

