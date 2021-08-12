Nerdy reports 52% revenue increase, narrower net loss

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nerdy, the Clayton-based parent of Varsity Tutors, said Thursday that second-quarter revenue rose 52% as its number of online tutoring sessions more than doubled.

The company announced in January that it will go public by merging with a blank-check company, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. It said that transaction is expected to close during the third quarter, which ends Sept. 30.

Nerdy reported second-quarter revenue of $32.8 million, up from $21.6 million a year earlier. Its net loss narrowed to $0.3 million from $4.1 million, but it benefited from the forgiveness of an $8.3 million Paycheck Protection Program loan during the quarter. Nerdy attributed its losses to investments in marketing, engineering and management talent to drive product innovation.