Nerdy set to go public in mid-September

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Nerdy, the Clayton-based parent of Varsity Tutors, is scheduled to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange next month.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, the publicly traded shell company that agreed in January to merge with Nerdy, has scheduled a shareholder meeting Sept. 14 to approve the deal. It says the merger "is expected to close promptly" after the vote.
Nerdy's shares would then begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol NRDY.
The deal values Nerdy, founded in 2007 by Washington University student Chuck Cohn, at $1.7 billion. Cohn will remain chief executive of Nerdy after the merger.
In this year's second quarter, Varsity Tutors' online tutoring platform hosted 468,000 sessions for 54,000 active learners, delivering revenue of $32.8 million. The revenue figure was up 52% from a year earlier.
