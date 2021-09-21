Nerdy starts trading on NYSE, sees 'transformational opportunity'

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Clayton-based Nerdy is the St. Louis area's newest public company. Its shares began trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, and at midday were up 2% at $11.45.

Chuck Cohn, the online learning company's founder and chief executive, rang the stock exchange's opening bell, accompanied by Nerdy board members and employees. In a telephone interview, he called the merger that took Nerdy public "a transformational financing opportunity."

"Our mission stays the same, to transform how people learn," Cohn said. "We'll now have more resources to go after that big opportunity."

Nerdy went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, in a transaction that raised $750 million of new capital and valued Nerdy at $1.7 billion.

"It's an important milestone," Cohn said of Tuesday's bell-ringing ceremony. "An incredible amount of time and energy and sacrifice went into building this company."

Nerdy said in its second-quarter earnings report that Varsity Tutors, its online tutoring platform, had grown to 54,000 active users, and Cohn said the back-to-school season had been strong.

"We've seen demand for tutoring come roaring back as each different wave of schools comes back into session," he said. He added that more than 17 school districts have signed up for Varsity Tutors' new school-based tutoring product, which is designed to reverse learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

