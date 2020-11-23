New geospatial accelerator will hand firms $100,000 each

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Missouri Technology Corp. are launching an accelerator program for geospatial startups.
The program will be based in St. Louis and managed by Capital Innovators, the federal and state agencies announced Monday.
When the accelerator begins early next year, up to eight early-stage companies will receive grants of $100,000 each. They'll also go through a 13-week business development and mentoring program.
Christine Woodard, an NGA official who has taken the lead on engagement with the St. Louis geospatial ecosystem, said in a statement that the accelerator's goal "is to grow the number of geospatial solutions available to NGA and its customers."
She said the program "will provide early-stage geospatial companies an opportunity to mature their technology for both commercial and defense applications.”
In Capital Innovators, the agencies chose a St. Louis firm that regularly ranks among the top accelerator operators in the nation. Capital Innovators has operated its own investor-funded accelerator since 2011 and ran a corporate accelerator program for Ameren between 2017 and 2019.
The state-funded MTC had issued a request for proposals this summer, proposing a $4 million budget for two cohorts of up to eight companies each.
The NGA, which is building a new $1.7 billion western headquarters north of downtown, has made engaging with private-sector entrepreneurs a priority. Last month, it announced that some employees would move to a new space called Moonshot Labs, inside the T-Rex technology incubator downtown.
