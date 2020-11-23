New geospatial accelerator will hand firms $100,000 each

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Missouri Technology Corp. are launching an accelerator program for geospatial startups.

The program will be based in St. Louis and managed by Capital Innovators, the federal and state agencies announced Monday.

When the accelerator begins early next year, up to eight early-stage companies will receive grants of $100,000 each. They'll also go through a 13-week business development and mentoring program.

Christine Woodard, an NGA official who has taken the lead on engagement with the St. Louis geospatial ecosystem, said in a statement that the accelerator's goal "is to grow the number of geospatial solutions available to NGA and its customers."

She said the program "will provide early-stage geospatial companies an opportunity to mature their technology for both commercial and defense applications.”