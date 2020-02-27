New Leaf raises $20 million and switches CEOs

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

New Leaf Symbiotics, an agricultural technology firm based in Creve Coeur, has raised $20 million in venture capital to invest in more research and commercialize its products.

New Leaf characterized the $20 million as an "initial closing" of a Series D financing round, meaning that it could raise additional money. It previously raised $30 million in 2017 and $17 million in 2014.

Investors in the new round include Koch Agronomic Holdings of Wichita, Kansas, Leaps by Bayer, Otter Capital of Palo Alto, California, S2G Ventures of Chicago and RockPort Capital of Boston.

New Leaf announced that co-founder Steve Kahn is replacing co-founder Tom Laurita as chief executive. Laurita will remain a senior consultant.

New Leaf, which has more than 40 employees, makes biological products that use beneficial microbes to increase crop yields and protect against pests. Kahn said in a statement that the company will expand into vegetable and specialty crops in addition to corn, soybeans and peanuts.

