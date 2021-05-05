New St. Louis jobs plan targets 'next generation' industries

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After five months of gathering community input, Greater St. Louis Inc. has released the final version of its STL 2030 Jobs Plan.

The plan leads with the statement, "The St. Louis metro must win this decade." It calls for a focus on inclusive growth, which it defines as producing "more prosperity alongside greater equity in opportunities and outcomes by substantially increasing the number of quality jobs and radically reducing racial and spatial disparities in income, health and wealth."

Inclusiveness is one of five main strategies in the plan, along with restoring the urban core, world-class support for entrepreneurs, attracting talent and becoming a hub for next-generation industries.

The main strategies are the same ones outlined in a draft plan in December, but Jason Hall, chief executive of Greater St. Louis Inc., said the plan was extensively revised in response to feedback. He said more than 1,000 area residents participated in listening sessions to comment on the draft plan.

