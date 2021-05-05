New St. Louis jobs plan targets 'next generation' industries

After five months of gathering community input, Greater St. Louis Inc. has released the final version of its STL 2030 Jobs Plan.
The plan leads with the statement, "The St. Louis metro must win this decade." It calls for a focus on inclusive growth, which it defines as producing "more prosperity alongside greater equity in opportunities and outcomes by substantially increasing the number of quality jobs and radically reducing racial and spatial disparities in income, health and wealth."
Inclusiveness is one of five main strategies in the plan, along with restoring the urban core, world-class support for entrepreneurs, attracting talent and becoming a hub for next-generation industries.
The main strategies are the same ones outlined in a draft plan in December, but Jason Hall, chief executive of Greater St. Louis Inc., said the plan was extensively revised in response to feedback. He said more than 1,000 area residents participated in listening sessions to comment on the draft plan.
In response to criticism from St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and others, the revised plan added language to emphasize that parts of the metro area shouldn't compete against one another for jobs.
"Jurisdictions in successful metros understand that competing against one another is a zero-sum game that will never produce sustainable economic growth," the plan says. "They recognize that a win for one part of the metro is a win for the entire metro economy."
The document is the first plan in more than a decade to outline a strategy for metro-area job growth.
As Greater St. Louis implements the plan, it will be launching several initiatives. One is Main Street STL, an effort to shore up business districts that are neighborhood anchors. Another is Supply STL, which calls for large companies and institutions to use more local suppliers, especially those owned by women or members of minority groups.
