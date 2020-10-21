NGA building 'moonshot' lab at T-Rex incubator downtown

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency announced Wednesday that it will move some of its staff downtown to work with private-sector companies in a space called Moonshot Labs.

The lab is being built on the third floor of T-Rex, a technology incubator on Washington Avenue. T-Rex recently opened its own geospatial innovation center on the fourth floor.

NGA said it plans to open Moonshot Labs next spring. Patricia Hagen, executive director of T-Rex, said the space will house 60 to 70 people, expected to be employees of NGA or its contractors. She said NGA signed a 10-year lease.

"What they needed and what they wanted was a place where they could ring together folks in an unclassified way to meet their innovation goals," Hagen said.