Nicklaus: A year after scary bear market, stocks are sending positive vibes

Another lesson: Don't look at any one piece of news, good or bad, in isolation. The pandemic was a colossal blow to the economy, wiping out millions of jobs and billions of dollars in corporate profits, but government policymakers had ways to soften the blow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Reserve quickly cut interest rates to zero and launched emergency liquidity programs to keep the financial system working, and Congress passed the first of several relief bills that would total trillions of dollars.

By late last year, progress toward a vaccine would bolster investors' confidence further. “Going in, there was a credible belief that a vaccine was going to take years to come up with,” said Ken Crawford, senior portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. “That we did it in less than a year, with efficacy that was off the charts, I think that was a genuine surprise.”

The question now is whether post-pandemic corporate profits will be strong enough to justify stocks' higher valuations. Crawford sees some encouraging signs.

One is that last year's market leaders, mostly technology companies like Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft that weren't hurt by the pandemic, have cooled off. Small-company stocks have outperformed large ones recently, and beaten-down sectors like energy, banking and manufacturing are bouncing back.