Joe Fischer’s entrepreneurial journey began with an empty cereal box and grew into Greetabl, an e-commerce business with more than $5 million in revenue.

Now, having nurtured the company for nearly a decade, Fischer has decided to move on to something new. Greetabl was sold last month to Business Crossing, a company formed by Ashland, Missouri, investor Gary McKinney.

“It really felt like a good time to change gears and get on to a new adventure,” he said. His co-founder, Zoë Scharf, moved to New York last year and Fischer, who was single when he started the company, is now married with three children and living on his family’s farm near Washington, Missouri.

Greetabl also has expanded well beyond Fischer’s original idea, which was a greeting card that could be personalized with photos and text, then folded into a small gift box.

Early on, he and Scharf realized that consumers liked the box but didn’t know what to put in it, so they launched a line of curated gift items such as candy, candles and socks. More recently, Greetabl has become more of a business-to-business company, with much of its growth coming from corporate gift programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought both opportunity and challenge. Demand for personalized gifts soared when people weren’t able to meet friends and family in person, but printing giant R.R. Donnelley closed the St. Louis unit that filled Greetabl’s orders. During one of its busiest periods, the company had to switch to a fulfillment center in Memphis.

“Looking back, I couldn’t ask for a better education,” Fischer said. “I think we did something really interesting in the space that people took note of.”

Jerome Katz, an entrepreneurship professor at St. Louis University, remembers when Fischer brought a cut-up cereal box to class. “The corners were cut out to create a foldable gift box,” Katz recalled. “That made him distinctive among students: He had created a prototype so he could show people what his idea would look like.”

Katz now mentions Greetabl three times in his entrepreneurship textbook. He said he was impressed by the way the small firm used data to understand its clientele. “Their loyal customers really appreciated that Greetabl had a great sense of design and style and a real passion for supporting gift-giving,” Katz said.

Along the way, Greetabl won a $50,000 Arch Grant and raised $2.5 million from investors, including the Capital Innovators accelerator fund, state-run Missouri Technology Corp. and members of the Billiken Angel Network.

Gabe Angieri, executive director of Arch Grants, believes Fischer’s success will hearten other aspiring entrepreneurs. “Greetabl was a great growth story,” he said. “The more success stories of startups we have in St. Louis, it draws others to the community and creates a virtuous cycle.”

Fischer, who worked for Goldman Sachs in New York before launching Greetabl, plans to return to his finance roots by starting a fractional CFO business. In that role, he’ll lend his expertise to startups and other small businesses that can’t afford a full-time chief financial officer.

As he prepares to launch that new business, Fischer has had time to reflect on what made Greetabl work. It was simple, he decided: “We delivered a lot of happiness. It sounds cheesy, but we created a tool that never existed before, and it has brought people closer together.”