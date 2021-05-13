Nicklaus: Ag firm’s billion-dollar success validates St. Louis’ two-decade-old biotech vision

“Bill from the beginning knew it was not a sprint,” McDonnell said. “It was going to be a marathon. If Bill saw now what Benson Hill has accomplished, he would be very pleased.”

In 2000, business leaders funded a Battelle Memorial Institute study that confirmed Danforth's vision: It said St. Louis had a chance to be competitive with other top centers of medical technology, and a true world leader in agricultural innovation.

The study would lead to formation of an industry group, now known as BioSTL, in 2001. It would encourage the founding of a local venture capital industry, and eventually would even shake loose some money from the state of Missouri. Benson Hill's early investors included BioSTL's investment arm, BioGenerator, and the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp.

Donn Rubin, BioSTL's chief executive, said St. Louis in the late 20th century wasn't capitalizing on its research strengths. “The ideas and discoveries generated here were being taken to the east and west coasts to create jobs and economic vitality,” he said. “St. Louis was under-exploiting them and losing the benefit.”