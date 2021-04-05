Nicklaus: America needs a more resilient medical supply chain, but self-sufficiency isn't the answer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meredith Broadbent, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, cautions against relying too much on simple solutions. “Congress and Biden should work together to ensure a steady supply of critical medical products for future emergencies,” she said, “but mandated reshoring is really the wrong approach.”

A requirement to produce only in the U.S. would lead to higher prices and more shortages, she said.

Broadbent favors a “trusted partner” approach in which the U.S. would lower trade and regulatory barriers for countries that agree to keep critical supply links open and cooperate during emergencies.

Medical self-sufficiency is an impossible goal, she said: “I don't think any country is even close. China produces a lot of products but they are dependent on us for certain products as well. There is a mutual dependence.”

With Americans already paying some of the world's highest health care costs, this is no time to forgo the price advantages of global production. Still, we may need to spend some money to maintain backup capacity that could kick in during emergencies.