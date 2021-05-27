Nicklaus: Arch Grants makes second bets on some of its most promising firms

The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges for entrepreneurs targeting the health care and restaurant industries, but it also created opportunities.
Thanks to a new Arch Grants initiative, Janna Westbrook and Andrew Glantz now have money to pursue those opportunities.
Since 2012, the non-profit Arch Grants organization has been handing one-time, $50,000 grants to promising startups and then leaving them to raise money on their own. Last year, the group began to realize that it might do more good — and create more jobs — by funneling additional money to firms it had already helped.
The result is a new program called Growth Grants, which handed $100,000 apiece this week to Westbrook's startup, Provider Pool, and Glantz's firm, GiftAMeal.
Both St. Louis startups are currently raising money, and the Growth Grant should make them more attractive to investors. Both also expect to use the money to add to their small staffs; Provider Pool has four employees, GiftAMeal seven.
The pandemic boosted revenue at Provider Pool, a two-year-old software platform that helps health care providers manage their staffing needs. Westbrook came to the realization, however, that while she was helping employers manage a nursing shortage, no one was solving the underlying problem.
As a registered nurse herself, Westbrook knew that the dropout rate is high for people of color who start nursing school. She also knew that Provider Pool had a database of certified nurse assistants, technicians and other professionals who, with additional training and help overcoming financial and child care obstacles, could become nurses.
Her team is creating an artificial intelligence program that will help determine what the obstacles are, then guide students through the necessary steps to move up the health care career ladder. “We're creating a pipeline to help more people come into the nursing field and stay there,” she said.
Westbrook is talking to nursing schools and hopes to start a pilot program this fall. She wants to hire a couple of employees to help market the new software.
While Westbrook is creating a new product line, Glantz is trying to expand geographically.
GiftAMeal, which he founded in 2015, is a marketing app for restaurants, with a charitable twist. Whenever a diner posts a photo of his or her meal on the app, the restaurant makes a donation to a food pantry.
Glantz offered to let struggling restaurants skip their monthly subscription fees last year, but he said business held up fairly well.
“We found that during the pandemic, restaurant goers were feeling very conscious about supporting socially conscious local restaurants,” Glantz said. “Our activity is at a record high right now.”
Most of GiftAMeal's 250 participating restaurants are in the St. Louis area, but signing up Lion's Choice gave the firm a presence in Kansas City. Glantz plans to hire two part-time salespeople there as well as a full-time restaurant liaison in St. Louis.
The Kansas City opportunity, which GiftAMeal hopes will eventually lead to a national expansion, is the kind of inflection point Arch Grants was looking for with its new program.
“We wanted to help companies that are ready to scale in some way,” Executive Director Emily Lohse-Busch said. “It comes back to our mission to grow the future economy of St. Louis through the power of these entrepreneurs.”
In nine years, early-stage companies supported by Arch Grants have created 2,300 Missouri jobs and attracted $360 million of outside capital. Its initial bets are paying off, and now the group is following up with second bets on some of its most promising firms.