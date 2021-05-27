Nicklaus: Arch Grants makes second bets on some of its most promising firms

The pandemic boosted revenue at Provider Pool, a two-year-old software platform that helps health care providers manage their staffing needs. Westbrook came to the realization, however, that while she was helping employers manage a nursing shortage, no one was solving the underlying problem.

As a registered nurse herself, Westbrook knew that the dropout rate is high for people of color who start nursing school. She also knew that Provider Pool had a database of certified nurse assistants, technicians and other professionals who, with additional training and help overcoming financial and child care obstacles, could become nurses.

Her team is creating an artificial intelligence program that will help determine what the obstacles are, then guide students through the necessary steps to move up the health care career ladder. “We're creating a pipeline to help more people come into the nursing field and stay there,” she said.

Westbrook is talking to nursing schools and hopes to start a pilot program this fall. She wants to hire a couple of employees to help market the new software.

While Westbrook is creating a new product line, Glantz is trying to expand geographically.