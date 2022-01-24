Nicklaus: Banks reduce overdraft fees as regulatory threat looms

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Banking regulators carry a big stick, but sometimes they can get results without actually using it.

Last month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a report on the $15.5 billion a year that banks collect in overdraft fees. The agency has studied the issue before, but this research was accompanied by a pointed statement from its director, Rohit Chopra.

Many banks “have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” Chopra said. “We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”

The mere threat of action is already producing results. The same day the report came out, Capital One announced that it was eliminating overdraft fees and a related fee for non-sufficient funds, which customers incur when a transaction is denied because they don't have enough money.

Several big banks have followed Capital One's lead. Bank of America reduced its overdraft charge from $35 to $10. Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank said they will give customers a 24-hour grace period before levying overdraft charges. All three are eliminating the non-sufficient funds, or bounced check, fee.

It's a remarkably swift surrender on something that, according to the CFPB, accounts for nearly two-thirds of large banks' fee revenue from checking accounts.

“It is a big change, but there's a lot of reputational risk for banks that derive a large chunk of revenue from something that skews toward younger and lower-income consumers,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

McBride said the banks were motivated by competitive pressure as well as the threat of regulation. Fin-tech startups such as Brigit and Chime Financial were already luring young consumers with the promise that they'd never pay for overdrafts, and online-only Ally Bank did away with its overdraft fee last summer.

“It didn't used to be a competitive thing but it's rapidly becoming so,” McBride said. “When you see the likes of Ally and Capital One moving to no fees, that puts more pressure on the traditional banks.”

Consumer advocacy groups say the fees take advantage of low-income families, who sometimes must choose between paying $35 for an overdraft or being late with a rent payment. An earlier CFPB study found that 9% of account holders accounted for 79% of fees, with the median “frequent overdrafter” paying more than $700 a year.

Carter Dougherty, a spokesman for Americans for Financial Reform, hopes the CFPB will go ahead and put limits on overdraft fees. “We believe there still needs to be strong federal regulation, particularly as regards the number of overdrafts allowed and the cost of overdrafts,” he said. “The power dynamic here is incredibly asymmetrical.”

Consumers find it costly to switch banks, and Dougherty doubts that all 6,000 U.S. banks will voluntarily limit the fees. The Brookings Institution found last year that a few small banks collected overdraft fees that accounted for more than 100% of profits.

What's not clear yet is how banks that are reducing overdraft fees will fill the revenue gap. McBride fears that they'll raise other fees, including monthly fees for maintaining a checking account.

“I'm not optimistic that the trend toward free checking is going to continue to be on an upward trajectory,” McBride said. “This is a big revenue gap that needs to be filled somehow.”

If he's right, consumers in the aggregate may not save money, but at least the banks will no longer be playing a gotcha game with their poorest customers.

