Nicklaus: Biden vaccine mandate gets mixed reaction from St. Louis-area business

“Our crews are like family,” he said. “It will be hard to tell them, ‘You have to do this or else.’”

Al Bond, secretary treasurer of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, estimated that just half of his members are vaccinated. The council already mandates shots for its 225 employees and for members who use its training facilities.

Bond has talked to employers who are hesitant to require vaccinations because construction is booming right now and workers are in short supply. “I tell contractors the only way this is going to stop is if you all mandate it,” he said.

Biden’s order will accomplish that, at least for large companies.

But Ann Marie Dale, a Washington University professor of medicine, isn’t sure the mandate will boost the construction industry’s vaccination rate. “This group is more hesitant than most,” she said. “I think they’re going to have trouble getting these workers vaccinated.”

Robert Griggs, president of steel pipe maker Trinity Products in St. Charles, also doubts he can convince all of his 175 employees to roll up their sleeves.