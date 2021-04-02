Nicklaus: Biden's relief bill was a short-term fix. St. Louis should prepare now for his infrastructure plan

The relief bill was a short-term fix, with most of the money doled out this year. The infrastructure proposal envisions a sustained investment in both physical capital and human capital over eight years.

Biden wants to spend $623 billion on transportation infrastructure, $213 billion on affordable housing and $100 billion on broadband access. He'd also invest $180 billion in research and $100 billion in workforce development, among other priorities.

He's proposing to pay for all that spending by raising the corporate income tax rate from 21% to 28%.

Even if the spending is fully paid for, it will still boost demand, Fazzari said. For one thing, Biden is engaging in some budget sleight of hand: His corporate tax increase will take 15 years to produce the amount of money he's proposing to spend in just eight years.

Also, the corporate tax increase will mainly hit wealthy shareholders. They might reduce their consumption of goods and services a little, but not by the full amount of the tax. Meanwhile, the workers who get new jobs in construction and broadband installation are likely to spend most of their added income.

“Raising the corporate tax rate has about the least impact on demand of any kind of tax increase,” Fazzari said.