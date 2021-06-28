Nicklaus: 'Big is bad' antitrust bills would harm consumers and make U.S. less competitive

John Drobak, a professor at the Washington University Law School, worries about unintended effects of a sweeping change in antitrust law.

“It bothers me that Amazon studies purchases on its platform and then offers its own products in competition with other vendors, but you can argue that consumers are better off because of that competition,” Drobak said. “And as a consumer, I wouldn't want Google not to link to YouTube. There's a lot of uncertainty around this, and the government might be doing more harm than good.”

Portuese also worries about how the bills would affect U.S. competitiveness. “It is self-inflicted harm against American tech companies and the big winners would be Chinese tech companies,” he said. “We are going to put all these regulations, all these prohibitions, on Amazon, while Alibaba would be completely exempt.”

The House legislation contains some helpful ideas. One bill would raise merger fees to beef up the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust oversight. Another would require data portability among apps such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, giving consumers more control over personal information.

If Congress limits itself to such modest changes, it could make sure America's innovation engine continues to benefit consumers. The populist outcry against big tech, however, makes overregulation far too tempting.

