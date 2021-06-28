Nicklaus: 'Big is bad' antitrust bills would harm consumers and make U.S. less competitive

When a sector of the economy has created some of the planet's most innovative companies, we ought to be careful about messing with success.
Unfortunately, some of the antitrust bills passed last week by the House Judiciary Committee would make U.S. tech companies less competitive on the global stage, while hurting U.S. consumers too.
Some of the six House bills would enshrine a “big is bad” principle in federal law, throwing out a 50-year philosophy of approving mergers so long as they don't harm consumers.
The proposed Platform Competition and Opportunity Act would effectively bar acquisitions by any company with a market value of $600 billion or more. The Ending Platform Monopolies Act would force the breakup of firms like Amazon and Apple, which sell third-party products alongside their own.
It's hard to see how either change would benefit ordinary consumers. One-stop shopping is Amazon's calling card; forcing shoppers to visit two sites instead of one would waste their time without saving them money.
The ban on big-company acquisitions would hurt entrepreneurs as much as it punishes Microsoft and Google. According to Silicon Valley Bank, 58% of startups are founded with the intention of eventually selling. If the biggest buyers are off-limits, those founders may never find investors.
“The most worrying part of these bills is that they do not regulate conduct, they regulate by size,” said Aurelien Portuese, director of antitrust policy for the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. “For the first time, some companies will be punished because of their size.”
Big companies' acquisitions often create more competition and benefit consumers, Portuese argues.
Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods, for example, kept Walmart and other grocers on their toes. Anyone who complains about high drug prices should welcome Amazon's entry into the pharmacy business, which included the 2018 purchase of online drugstore PillPack.
Under existing law, such deals are blocked only if they harm consumers. Under the proposed changes, they could be blocked simply because the buyer is large.
That ignores the technology business' economies of scale. Amazon's network of warehouses lets it deliver anything, anywhere. Consumers prefer Google's search engine because of the tremendous amount of data it has amassed from past searches.
John Drobak, a professor at the Washington University Law School, worries about unintended effects of a sweeping change in antitrust law.
“It bothers me that Amazon studies purchases on its platform and then offers its own products in competition with other vendors, but you can argue that consumers are better off because of that competition,” Drobak said. “And as a consumer, I wouldn't want Google not to link to YouTube. There's a lot of uncertainty around this, and the government might be doing more harm than good.”
Portuese also worries about how the bills would affect U.S. competitiveness. “It is self-inflicted harm against American tech companies and the big winners would be Chinese tech companies,” he said. “We are going to put all these regulations, all these prohibitions, on Amazon, while Alibaba would be completely exempt.”
The House legislation contains some helpful ideas. One bill would raise merger fees to beef up the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust oversight. Another would require data portability among apps such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, giving consumers more control over personal information.
If Congress limits itself to such modest changes, it could make sure America's innovation engine continues to benefit consumers. The populist outcry against big tech, however, makes overregulation far too tempting.