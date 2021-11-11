Nicklaus: BioSTL effort seeks to close the urban-rural health divide

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rural Americans are older and sicker than urban residents, but they have less access to health care. Industry group BioSTL is attempting to close that gap with technology.

The group already has brought a British company’s telemedicine technology to 10 southeast Missouri counties and a remote physical therapy program to hundreds of rural residents served by Concordia Health Plans. It has arranged a pilot project for elderly veterans that shows promise for improving their physical and mental health.

The three projects were made possible by an effort called GlobalSTL, which brings in foreign technology companies to meet with local health-care systems. Once BioSTL realized that several of those companies could meet an urgent need in rural communities, it decided to formally launch a Center for Rural Health Innovation.

“Bringing the person to health care is the old model, but technology makes it possible to bring health care to the person,” said Vijay Chauhan, project lead for GlobalSTL. “In rural communities, that is the better approach.”