Nicklaus: Boeing isn't at risk of bankruptcy, but a federal loan would help keep its plants running

A two-day jump of 50% in Boeing shares says a lot about how important a federal bailout is to the giant aircraft manufacturer.

The shares climbed Tuesday and Wednesday on news that Congress was close to passing a $2 trillion stimulus bill, which includes $17 billion for loans to businesses deemed critical to national security. Washington insiders are reading that as an earmark for Boeing and a few other firms.

Boeing had asked for $60 billion for itself and its suppliers, but Boeing CEO David Calhoun said this week that his company could “take a different course” if it didn't like the terms of a bailout.

Analysts say Boeing probably could survive without help, but they're not sure about its suppliers. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, an aircraft parts manufacturer, also rose 50% in two days, and engine makers General Electric and United Technologies both gained more than 25%.

“It's not a Boeing insolvency risk at all,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group. “Is Boeing facing bankruptcy? No, far from it, but they would have to fire people if things get bad enough. Or, the government can step in and fund the supply chain and the workers and keep the production lines going.”