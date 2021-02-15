Nicklaus: China falls far short on promise to buy U.S. goods

Halfway through a two-year agreement to buy an extra $200 billion of U.S. goods, China is falling far short of its commitment.
The shortfall is no surprise. The agreement's goals looked overly ambitious when President Donald Trump announced them in 2019, and the coronavirus pandemic put them further out of reach.
Even so, China's non-compliance creates a dilemma for President Joe Biden's trade team. Excusing or ignoring the miss would signal to other countries that they can ignore their obligations with impunity, but doubling down on Trump's punitive tariffs would hurt the U.S. economy.
The Biden administration “is now stuck with an agreement that there is no way China can live up to, but it's a legal agreement,” said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “That's the big problem.”
The deal covers two years, 2020 and 2021. Bown calculates that China fell 40% short of its purchase commitment last year, and this year's requirements are higher. “In theory, they could make up the shortfall in 2021,” Bown said. “But is that very likely? No.”
China did step up its purchases of U.S. goods last year. In the categories covered by the agreement, the increase was 13%. The deal, however, called for a $200 billion increase over what China bought in 2017, before Trump's trade war caused exports to shrink.
A look at some key categories shows why the deal was doomed to failure.
Manufactured goods account for 70% of the money China was required to spend, and aircraft were supposed to be a quarter of that. Boeing's 737 Max, a big-dollar U.S. export, was grounded months before the trade deal was signed.
In autos, the second-largest category of manufactured goods, the trade war itself made the purchase goal unattainable. China slapped a 25% tariff on U.S. cars in 2018 in retaliation for a broad range of trade penalties Trump imposed the same year.
China had been America's No. 2 auto export market, after Canada, but the combination of U.S. tariffs on imported parts and the Chinese tariff on finished cars made much of that trade uneconomical. BMW and Tesla moved some production from the U.S. to China.
Since neither side lowered its tariffs as part of the trade agreement, those decisions were unlikely to reverse. China fell 60% short of its commitment to buy U.S. cars, trucks and parts.
The agriculture picture was somewhat brighter. China fell 27% short of its commitment to buy U.S. soybeans, but exceeded its relatively small promises on corn, wheat and pork.
As the Biden administration ponders what to do about the missed targets, Bown hopes it will move away from Trump's failed strategy of managed trade.
The so-called phase one agreement was contradictory in a way. The U.S. criticized China for not being a free-market economy, then asked the Chinese government to put its thumb on the scale and favor U.S. goods over those from elsewhere.
“This sort of managed trade with purchase commitments is not the way to go,” Bown said. “It didn't work, it was not good economic policy and it's not good for working with our allies.”
Biden inherits a multitude of disputes over everything from China's treatment of its Uighur minority to its military buildup in the South China Sea. The trade agreement that his predecessor hailed as a major breakthrough will end up being just one more problem.