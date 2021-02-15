Nicklaus: China falls far short on promise to buy U.S. goods

Since neither side lowered its tariffs as part of the trade agreement, those decisions were unlikely to reverse. China fell 60% short of its commitment to buy U.S. cars, trucks and parts.

The agriculture picture was somewhat brighter. China fell 27% short of its commitment to buy U.S. soybeans, but exceeded its relatively small promises on corn, wheat and pork.

As the Biden administration ponders what to do about the missed targets, Bown hopes it will move away from Trump's failed strategy of managed trade.

The so-called phase one agreement was contradictory in a way. The U.S. criticized China for not being a free-market economy, then asked the Chinese government to put its thumb on the scale and favor U.S. goods over those from elsewhere.

“This sort of managed trade with purchase commitments is not the way to go,” Bown said. “It didn't work, it was not good economic policy and it's not good for working with our allies.”

Biden inherits a multitude of disputes over everything from China's treatment of its Uighur minority to its military buildup in the South China Sea. The trade agreement that his predecessor hailed as a major breakthrough will end up being just one more problem.

