Nicklaus: Clayton startup wants you to take control of your data, and earn a few dollars too

Invisibly can sell that same advertiser a list of people it knows are football fans. Maybe they spend money regularly on tickets, or have filled out a survey about their favorite team.

“It's about ethics and quality” for advertisers, Vaughn said. “Basically, it's about consent, but the marketplace for buying your data doesn't exist, and we're creating it.”

About 1,500 people are using the beta version of Invisibly. The company plans a formal launch in about two months, when it's confident it can support a large number of users.

When an advertiser pays Invisibly for data, half the money goes to the consumer. Each transaction is a fraction of a cent, but fractions add up: Vaughn estimates that consumers can earn $60 to $100 a year with today's version of the site, and perhaps $1,000 when Invisibly is prominent enough to draw large advertisers.

McKelvey, a co-founder of payments company Square, initially funded Invisibly out of his own pocket. The firm raised $20 million in 2018 from venture capitalists led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.

What about McKelvey's goal of creating a better online model for publishers? It hasn't been abandoned, Vaughn said, but has been delayed.