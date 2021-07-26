Nicklaus: Digital media CEO's life-changing year leads to a company makeover

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The year Kasey Grelle became a CEO was the same year she lost both parents to cancer, cared for her husband after a serious car accident and had a baby.

Those life-altering experiences in 2016 changed how she thought about her business, a Clayton digital media company then called Gateway Blend. The company’s websites, spun off from the old Answers Corp., were reaching as many as 100 million people a month but they weren’t satisfying Grelle’s personal or business goals.

“The business model we inherited was broken and there wasn't a lot of strategic thinking around what we were building and why,” she said. “When I woke up in the morning I didn't feel like we were making anybody's lives better.”

Grelle, now 37, learned a couple of things while running the company from hospital rooms. Instead of serving up short, attention-grabbing content for mass consumption, she wanted to engage more deeply with an audience. She also learned that caregiving was a huge need.

The transformation started with focusing the company’s travel site, Travel Awaits, on people over age 50. It’s a demographic with time and money, and one whose needs aren’t always met by mass-market travel publications.