Nicklaus: Disruptel, founded by a high schooler, aims to make smart TVs smarter

As a high school senior in Red Bud, Illinois, Alex Quinn worked at a dairy farm for three hours a day after classes.
Then he drove an hour to St. Louis to pursue his real passion: starting a company that would make smart TVs truly intelligent, allowing viewers to ask questions about what they see on the screen.
“My schedule was pretty whack,” Quinn, now 21, acknowledged in an interview this week. He made enough progress on the technology, though, to land a spot in the Capital Innovators accelerator program and then win a $50,000 Arch Grant.
This month, Disruptel raised $1.15 million in seed capital from an investor group that includes several big names in interactive technology. A co-founder of Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, is on the list along with a developer of streaming provider Xfinity.
So is Mike Baker, co-founder of video advertising platform DataXu, which was bought by Roku in 2019. Quinn emailed him after reading some of Baker’s writings about the digital economy.
Baker gets many such inquiries, but responded to this one because Quinn was working on an interesting problem. “I gave him some advice and told him it would never work,” Baker said. “He impressed me with his persistence, which is 90% of being an entrepreneur.”
The problem Disruptel is tackling is this: Smart TVs are connected to the internet, but they don’t do much except allow the viewer to select streaming content. Quinn envisions a world in which customers can ask their TV questions like, “Who is that actor in the gray suit?” or “Where can I buy the T-shirt she’s wearing?”
Quinn said he and his high school friends used to complain that the television viewing experience wasn’t interactive enough. For some people, that would just be an idle thought, but for Quinn it sounded like a business opportunity.
A friend told him about the T-Rex technology incubator in downtown St. Louis, so he bought a membership and began making the drive from Red Bud.
Being around other entrepreneurs was energizing, and Quinn made enough progress in a year to catch the eye of Capital Innovators.
“We invested in something that was very early stage,” said Judy Sindecuse, Capital Innovators’ chief executive. “But we felt like the market needs this, and somebody was going to build it sooner or later. Alex seemed like the whiz kid who could pull it off.”
Disruptel has a working version of its visual recognition software, which displays information about actors appearing on screen. It expects to add a voice assistant, which will allow viewers to ask questions, in a few weeks.
What Disruptel needs now, Quinn said, is access to programmers and streaming services that want to make their content more interactive. Its all-star group of investors should help create that access.
Baker figures it should be a no-brainer for the TV industry. “We’re all watching streaming TV now, but the problem is the ads are making the content hard to watch. The industry is struggling to find non-obtrusive ways of monetizing TV viewership.”
Imagine, he said, asking a question about something on screen and seeing the answer pop up, sponsored by an advertiser. Or asking about that T-shirt and having Target tell you how to buy it. Disruptel would take a slice of the revenue from interactive ads.
Two years after she invested in Disruptel, Sindecuse is convinced Quinn is on the right track. “It will be huge,” she said. “At some point, everybody’s going to be using this.”