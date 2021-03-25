Nicklaus: Disruptel, founded by a high schooler, aims to make smart TVs smarter

Baker gets many such inquiries, but responded to this one because Quinn was working on an interesting problem. “I gave him some advice and told him it would never work,” Baker said. “He impressed me with his persistence, which is 90% of being an entrepreneur.”

The problem Disruptel is tackling is this: Smart TVs are connected to the internet, but they don’t do much except allow the viewer to select streaming content. Quinn envisions a world in which customers can ask their TV questions like, “Who is that actor in the gray suit?” or “Where can I buy the T-shirt she’s wearing?”

Quinn said he and his high school friends used to complain that the television viewing experience wasn’t interactive enough. For some people, that would just be an idle thought, but for Quinn it sounded like a business opportunity.

A friend told him about the T-Rex technology incubator in downtown St. Louis, so he bought a membership and began making the drive from Red Bud.

Being around other entrepreneurs was energizing, and Quinn made enough progress in a year to catch the eye of Capital Innovators.