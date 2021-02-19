Nicklaus: Distribution deal is big step forward for Hungry Planet entrepreneurs' passion project

For Todd and Jody Boyman, creating plant-based alternatives to meat is a longtime passion project that's rapidly turning into a solid business opportunity.
The brother-and-sister entrepreneurs started developing their Hungry Planet line of meat substitutes about a decade ago, and it's been a full-time job since 2015.
That was shortly before two California companies, Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, started raising tens of millions of dollars — and eventually more than a billion — around the idea of selling plant-based hamburgers.
Todd Boyman, Hungry Planet's chief executive, said he had offers from Silicon Valley venture capitalists but chose not to go that route. He also chose to locate Hungry Planet's headquarters in Town and Country, in a state that's home to the nation's third-largest cattle herd.
By financing the company themselves, with help from a few friends, the Boymans stayed focused on their original vision: developing a full line of healthy products that would taste just like meat from animals.
Getting the right taste, texture and nutritional value wasn't easy, but the Hungry Planet team, which has grown to 25 people at the headquarters, wasn't in a hurry.
“There was no demand for what we were doing whatsoever, so it wasn't like we needed to rush something to the market,” Todd Boyman said. “We didn't have investors, so we didn't have that pressure.”
Hungry Planet's well-funded competitors vastly expanded the market for vegetable-based meat alternatives by getting their products into McDonald's and Burger King. That, Boyman said, did his company a favor:
“We were more than willing to let others educate the market while we focused on producing great food and building out our team, and then when the market was ready we could pull the covers off.”
The market now seems ready. An agreement signed last month with Post Holdings, a $5.7 billion food company based in Brentwood, will vastly expand distribution of Hungry Planet products to supermarkets, restaurants and institutional kitchens. Post also is investing an undisclosed amount of money in Hungry Planet.
Sandeep Patel, former chief financial officer of plant-based dairy company Califia Farms and a longtime food industry banker, thinks the deal is well-timed and innovative. “Hungry Planet is smaller scale than some of the other players out there but has one of the broadest portfolios,” he said. “This partnership has the potential to be a real levelizer.”
Hungry Planet sells plant-based beef, chicken, crab and pork, including flavor variations like chorizo and Italian sausage. A line of pre-cooked products, including Thai meatballs and a crispy chicken breast, is coming soon, and the company is working on lamb and turkey.
In St. Louis, Hungry Planet products are in Dierbergs stores and many local restaurants, including Mission Taco and Chicken Out, a fast-casual restaurant that opened last year.
Jody Boyman hopes the Post partnership will eventually bring down prices. “In general, these foods sell for a parity with good quality premium beef,” she said. “If we can bring them down to be significantly less than that, it opens up an even bigger market.”
That is, after all, why she and her brother launched the business in the first place. They knew a plant-based diet was better for people's health and for the planet, but they also knew they wouldn't convert people by evangelizing. They had to produce something as tasty as meat.
Chicken Out owner Ben Hillman thinks they've done that. “It's been awesome for us,” he said of his Faux Hawk sandwich. “It doesn't hurt that their product is delicious.”