Nicklaus: Distribution deal is big step forward for Hungry Planet entrepreneurs' passion project

For Todd and Jody Boyman, creating plant-based alternatives to meat is a longtime passion project that's rapidly turning into a solid business opportunity.

The brother-and-sister entrepreneurs started developing their Hungry Planet line of meat substitutes about a decade ago, and it's been a full-time job since 2015.

That was shortly before two California companies, Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, started raising tens of millions of dollars — and eventually more than a billion — around the idea of selling plant-based hamburgers.

Todd Boyman, Hungry Planet's chief executive, said he had offers from Silicon Valley venture capitalists but chose not to go that route. He also chose to locate Hungry Planet's headquarters in Town and Country, in a state that's home to the nation's third-largest cattle herd.

By financing the company themselves, with help from a few friends, the Boymans stayed focused on their original vision: developing a full line of healthy products that would taste just like meat from animals.

Getting the right taste, texture and nutritional value wasn't easy, but the Hungry Planet team, which has grown to 25 people at the headquarters, wasn't in a hurry.