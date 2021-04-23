Nicklaus: Employers say jobs are hard to fill, even with millions out of work

“We're getting more phone calls (from customers) than we ever have,” Black said. “It's a good time for business but it hasn't been a good time for matching that with staffing.”

At Café Natasha on South Grand Boulevard, owner Natasha Bahrami said she could use about five more employees. The cafe is open just four nights a week, down from six before the pandemic, but she still doesn't have enough staff to serve all would-be diners.

“We turn away tables and takeouts every night,” Bahrami said. “We're struggling from back of house to front of house.”

Bahrami urges diners to be patient and realize that restaurants are understaffed right now. She also fears that many workers who once loved the restaurant business probably aren't coming back.

“A lot of wonderful, smart people were forced to move to different industries to have some sort of stability in their lives,” Bahrami said. “This industry had been very attractive to be in, and now it's turned unstable.”

Businesses that were relatively unscathed by the pandemic also are finding it difficult to recruit workers. David Young, president of The Sound Room in Chesterfield, said a customer who orders a home theater will probably wait five or six weeks for installation, up from three before the pandemic.