Nicklaus: For a quick economic recovery, we need widespread coronavirus testing

We're about to see some truly horrible economic numbers, starting with Friday's jobs report.

Many forecasters expect unemployment to top 20% soon. Gross domestic product is expected to shrink at a 36% rate between April and June.

How should we think about numbers that were unimaginable a couple of months ago? James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, says we should consider them a victory, but figure out how to reverse them soon.

Shutting down large chunks of the economy, Bullard has said in several recent speeches, was the right thing to do. We saved lives by reducing opportunities for the coronavirus to spread.

The economy, though, doesn't have a pause button. We can't just wait a few weeks and expect things to resume the way they were. We're already seeing bankruptcies and permanent layoffs, and such damage will increase as the lockdown drags on.